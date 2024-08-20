Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 633,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

