FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
FRP Stock Performance
FRP stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Activity at FRP
In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
