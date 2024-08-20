FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

FRP Stock Performance

FRP stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Get FRP alerts:

Insider Activity at FRP

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FRP by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.