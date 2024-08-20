Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 56,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
