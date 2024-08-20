Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 56,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

