Fundamental Research Analysts Give South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) a C$1.47 Price Target

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) received a C$1.47 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.10% from the company’s current price.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVE:STS traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,323. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.84. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

