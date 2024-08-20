Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

