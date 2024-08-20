Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 582,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

