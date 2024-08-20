GFG Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.80. The stock had a trading volume of 711,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.