GFG Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.7% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 267,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

