GFG Capital LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

