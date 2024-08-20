Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.