Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
