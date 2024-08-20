Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDM opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
About Gladstone Land
