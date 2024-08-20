Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 21,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

