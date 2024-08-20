Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BOTZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 706.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

