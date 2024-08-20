Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BOTZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.