Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 203,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the previous session’s volume of 30,770 shares.The stock last traded at $67.20 and had previously closed at $67.30.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $904.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

