GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $371,047.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,096. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.92. 654,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $165.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.