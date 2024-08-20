Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.