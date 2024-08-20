Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

