Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

GMGI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Golden Matrix Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Articles

