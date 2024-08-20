GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoldMining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,876 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.13% of GoldMining worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on GoldMining from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

