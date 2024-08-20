GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoPro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 2,680.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoPro by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 629,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.