Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHM opened at $29.71 on Friday. Graham has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

