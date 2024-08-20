Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $107,000.

GVA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. 43,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

