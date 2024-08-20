GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $1.65

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.65 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.