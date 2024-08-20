GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $1.65

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.65 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

