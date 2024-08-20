GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 6.1 %

GHG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.51.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.47%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

