Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $48,000 Position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 196,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,564. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNAC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

