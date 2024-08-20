Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Relx by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
RELX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,440. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
