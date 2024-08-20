Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 44.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $385,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 33.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $22.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,005.66. 225,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,708.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,634.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,029.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

