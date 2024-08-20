Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

ISRG traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $483.21. 884,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $488.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

