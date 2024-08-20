Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $386,000. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 39,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.34. 3,457,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,531. The company has a market cap of $364.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average of $353.32.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

