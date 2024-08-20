Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 250 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

XYL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,914. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

