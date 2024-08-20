Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,694,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

