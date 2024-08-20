Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 499 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.46. 513,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.09.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

