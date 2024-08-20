Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 8,276 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 368.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

