Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GEV stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. 631,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,605. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $190.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

