Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.