Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $449,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

PLUG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,852,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

