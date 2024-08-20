Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EME traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.99. 81,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

