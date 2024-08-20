Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,152 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 520.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,437. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.