Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 58.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

VMI traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. 11,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

