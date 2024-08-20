Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,938 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,547. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.71.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

