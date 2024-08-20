Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $377,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,579. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.