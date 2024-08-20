HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Canaan Stock Up 13.5 %
NASDAQ:CAN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.09. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
