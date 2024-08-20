HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Canaan Stock Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.09. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 3,482,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

