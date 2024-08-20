Head to Head Analysis: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 8.43 Cerus $169.98 million 2.37 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -12.82

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Cerus -14.15% -44.14% -11.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cerus has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 75.84%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, hospitable consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

