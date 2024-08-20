Head-To-Head Survey: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Starwood Property Trust 0 4 3 1 2.63

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.93% 1.10% 0.58% Starwood Property Trust 17.05% 10.03% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 5.03 $3.71 million $0.10 141.45 Starwood Property Trust $974.89 million 6.49 $339.21 million $1.39 14.40

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

