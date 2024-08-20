Henderson Group Plc Janus Purchases 5,818 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 5,818 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $17,046.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,117,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,434.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 133,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,104. The company has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

