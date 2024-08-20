Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

