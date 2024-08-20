Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
