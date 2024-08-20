Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 125,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

