Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $538,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 7,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.20.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.