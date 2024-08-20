Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.3 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $2,368.56 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $1,742.32 and a 12-month high of $2,688.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,260.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,387.49.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

