Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.3 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $2,368.56 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $1,742.32 and a 12-month high of $2,688.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,260.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,387.49.
