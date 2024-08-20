Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 135,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

