Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 330,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,084.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

